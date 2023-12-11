Lakers guard Gabe Vincent, who has been out with a knee injury, is targeting a return next week against the Knicks.

The Los Angeles Lakers are close to getting a backcourt reinforcement back. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, point guard Gabe Vincent is reportedly “hopeful” of making his return to the lineup next week when they take on the New York Knicks.

“Guard Gabe Vincent is hopeful for a return as soon as Dec. 18 for the Lakers’ home game against the Knicks, according to league sources. Vincent has been limited to just four games this season because of rehabilitation from left knee effusion. He last played on Oct. 30.”

If Gabe Vincent is indeed on track to make his return from injury next Monday, that means he will only miss three more games for the Purple and Gold. Like the Lakers squad as a whole, the 6-foot-3 guard struggled to open the 2023-24 season. In his four appearances, Vincent averaged 6.0 points and 3.0 assists while making just one of his 14 three-point shot attempts.

Despite Vincent's struggles, none other than LeBron James is eager to get “one of [their] top guys back.”

Lebron James last night after being the 1st ever In season tournament champion/ MVP “We’re still waiting to get one of our top guys back, Gabe Vincent. We can’t wait until he gets back” Gabe Vincent Heat Legend 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QKIwTAueSb — Emo Jimmy (@WheelerJaylen) December 10, 2023

Vincent signed with the Lakers in free agency on a three-year, $33 million deal. An undrafted guard out of UC Santa Barbara, the California native has established himself as a solid role player in the NBA after spending four years with the Miami Heat.

Nonetheless, the Lakers have started to find their rhythm following a sluggish start to the campaign. That is partly due to injuries to guys like Vincent and Jarred Vanderbilt, who just made his season debut earlier this month.

The Lakers are riding the high of winning the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament in Las Vegas this past weekend, where they took down the upstart Indiana Pacers in the championship to take home the inaugural NBA Cup. With the team getting healthier by the day, Los Angeles looks to carry the momentum of its In-Season Tournament dominance to the new calendar year.