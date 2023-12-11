After LA won the NBA in-Season Tournament title, Lakers star Austin Reaves spoke about winning the ultimate prize in the league.

The Los Angeles Lakers just became the first-ever NBA In-Season Tournament champions, making each and every player's bank account $500,000 fatter. But the ultimate goal is still out there for Austin Reaves and the Purple & Gold.

It's always about winning the NBA title, a mission Reaves will do anything to help bring to La La Land.

“The Lakers are so used to winning championships… hopefully we can raise like a real championship banner this year,” Reaves said during a recent appearance on FanDuel's Run It Back.

The Lakers are in terrific form and will look to sustain it when they resume their regular-season schedule following their masterful 123-109 win in the finals of the NBA In-Season Tournament over the Indiana Pacers.

In that game, Reaves came up huge coming off the bench, as he scored 28 points with three assists and two rebounds while shooting 9-for-15 from the field and 10-for-12 from the free-throw line in 28 minutes. Anthony Davis was the biggest Lakers hero of them all, as he went off for 41 points and 20 rebounds, but Reaves undeniably played a big role.

Los Angeles has the talent and depth to make a serious run in the playoffs. LeBron James is still an elite player, Davis can look like the best player in the league on any given night, and Reaves is part of a fantastic Los Angeles support group. The Lakers have what it takes, but it is still going to be easier said than done with plenty of challengers to the throne currently occupied by the Denver Nuggets.