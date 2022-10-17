Opening night is going to be a very special occasion for Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors as they receive their championship rings for last season’s majestic title run. They also get to face the Los Angeles Lakers on the same evening, and for his part, Anthony Davis just wants to make sure that his team will make their presence felt amid that night’s festivities.

AD himself has already experienced ring night in the past, and he knows how momentous this occasion is. This is exactly why he wants to spoil the celebrations by handing the Warriors their first loss of the season come October 18th (h/t NBA insider Dave McMenamin of ESPN on Twitter):

“Our first two games are against two title contenders,” Davis said. “It’s always good to spoil a ring night. So our mindset is going up and starting this season with a couple Ws.”

That’s obviously going to be easier said than done, though, with the Warriors looking like a squad that’s highly determined to defend their crown this season. The Lakers enter this one as underdogs, but with LeBron James on their side, you can never count them out.

The Lakers get a day off after facing the Warriors on opening night, but they return to action on Thursday to battle their fierce cross-town rivals in the Los Angeles Clippers. As Davis said, a lot of folks consider the Clippers as one of the favorites to go all the way this year, and the Lakers are also looking to make a statement against them.

It goes without saying that going up 2-0 to start the new season for the Lakers is going to be tremendous for Davis and Co. The harsh reality, however, is that they could also very easily end up staring at an 0-2 record in a few days’ time.