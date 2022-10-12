‘It’s still surreal’: Stephen Curry vocal on 4th ring ahead of Warriors title defense

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry still can’t believe that he is now a four-time champion. Winning three titles is already incredible, but four is just a different kind of special.

Curry hinted as much when he joined the CBS Sports broadcast crew during the Warriors’ preseason game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday. The Dubs’ sharpshooter said “it’s still surreal” to win championship number four.

The veteran guard also reminisced the three-year journey they had to go through before making a grand return to the NBA Finals. They were out of playoffs contention for two straight seasons, last making the Finals in 2019, before they finally got their core healthy and ready for another deep run.

"It's still surreal" Steph reflects on championship number four 🏆 pic.twitter.com/FsdNSh3bxK — NBA TV (@NBATV) October 12, 2022

It is not the first time Stephen Curry talked about how incredible their fourth title win was. He said before that he considers it the “most special” for the same reason he just shared. Of course that doesn’t mean the first three pale in comparison, but what they went through for the latest championship when a lot of people were counting them out made it just better.

“The first one, you don’t really know what you’re doing until you accomplish it, and then you’re celebrating. The next two were kind of validation, trying to remain champions. But after the last three years and winning that one, [2022 is] definitely the most special,” Curry said last September.

No one will be writing off the Warriors when they enter the 2022-23 season. In fact, it’ll be different compared to the last three years since they have renewed targets on their back, with all NBA franchises seeing them as the team to beat.

There are bigger expectations on the Warriors this time around, and perhaps overcoming those could make it an even better year for Curry and co.