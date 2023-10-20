Almost nothing that went down between the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns on Thursday night was an accurate portrayal of what may come should the two star-studded teams meet in the playoffs.

Preseason basketball is a far cry from regular-season play, let alone the pressure cooker of the postseason. The new-look Suns were without Devin Booker and Bradley Beal against Los Angeles, too, leaving Kevin Durant as the lone available member of his team's potentially devastating Big Three. Darvin Ham sat LeBron James and Anthony Davis for good midway through the third quarter, too, allowing Phoenix to pull away from the Lakers' reserves.

One aspect of Thursday's preseason game that could prove a harbinger when these teams meet again in 2023-24? Austin Reaves cooking Grayson Allen off the bounce.

Austin Reaves crosses his defender and hits the shot 🎯pic.twitter.com/Srs0knRzSf — ClutchPoints NBA (@ClutchPointsNBA) October 20, 2023

Damn.

Reaves is entrenched as the Lakers' third offensive option behind James and Davis this season, following up his breakout 2022-23 campaign with a strong showing for Team USA at the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Even on a court featuring the likes of James, Durant, Booker, Davis and Beal, Reaves can do things with the ball that will leave overmatched defenders embarrassed and on-lookers supremely impressed. It's no stretch to suggest he's quickly becoming among the most skilled players in basketball.

Allen, needless to say, isn't equipped to defend that caliber of playmaker, a reality laid bare seemingly every spring with the Milwaukee Bucks. Don't be surprised if he's similarly easy prey with Phoenix once the playoffs finally roll around, especially when tasked to fight around screens as the Suns deploy drop defense.

On-ball defense might be the biggest question facing the Suns this season. At least Frank Vogel and his coaching staff know not to count on Allen to answer it, right?