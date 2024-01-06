The Lakers big man talked about making his mom's dream come true.

Recently, Los Angeles Lakers big man Christian Wood was able to fulfill a dream for both he and his mother.

Earlier this week, the Lakers role player revealed that at age 18, he promised his mom that he would buy her dream house for her before he turned 30.

Now 10 years later, it's happened.

Video of Wood talking about making his mom's dream a reality appeared on Uninterrupted's Instagram page:

This season with the Lakers has been an adjustment for Wood. In the past, he has provided significant offense to the teams he's played for. Last season, the big man out of UNLV averaged 16.6 points per game for the Dallas Mavericks.

However, heading into the season, the Lakers asked the 28-year-old to take on a smaller role and focus on doing the “little things” to impact the game. Wood opened up on his adjustment back in November:

“I’m not playing a role I played the last four or five years, which was being a high-usage guy, taking a lot of shots,” Wood said. “Playing this role-player role, where I’m trying…if the team needs help with rebounds, I have to try and help rebound. And whatever they need to do, I’m there to do.”

The Lakers have lost four straight games and currently sit at 17-19 in the 2023-24 season. That puts them in 11th place in the NBA Western Conference standings. Wood and the rest of the Lakers will need to figure things out if they want to reach the postseason.