When a franchise finally breaks through and becomes relevant again after a seemingly endless stretch of ineptitude, the local response is indescribably special. Patience is rewarded, and the blood pressure levels of an entire fan base are stabilized. The excitement is palpable. But what does one do when the honeymoon phase ends? The Sacramento Kings are likely asking themselves this exact question.
The Golden 1 Center transformed into one of the most ebullient arenas in the NBA during the 2022-23 campaign. Led by De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, this scuffling organization finally found its way back onto the path of prosperity after aimlessly wandering into the Western Conference abyss for almost two decades.
Their dynamic offense, crunch-time resilience and catchy rallying cry (Light the Beam!) captivated basketball fans– including those who had not willingly watched a Kings game since 2006. The landmark season ended in disappointment, as the No. 3 seed fell to its Northern California rival, the Golden State Warriors, in seven games.
Many hoped that a stinging defeat on their home floor would offer invaluable experience and fuel for the Kings going into the following year. Though, injuries, inconsistency and a vastly improved conference stunted their progression. They still lit the beam after victories, but the energy was a bit different.
Although the shorthanded squad seized revenge over the Warriors, it could not get past the Zion Williamson-less New Orleans Pelicans in the second stage of the NBA Play-In Tournament. A 105-98 loss, which was not as close as the scoreboard indicates, denied Sacramento back-to-back postseason appearances. The Kings must now adapt to their surroundings.
Roster tweaks are not enough. A significant upgrade is needed if they wish to truly command respect around the league.
Kings need another All-Star caliber player
While a healthy Malik Monk and Kevin Huerter could have secured Sacramento a seat at the NBA Playoffs table, the team still likely needs more to compete with the best of the West.
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves are each led by young superstars and could be fixtures at the top of the standings for a long, long time. Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic can be the most unstoppable offensive juggernaut of his generation, LeBron James is not ready to retire just yet and the San Antonio Spurs are bound to make a leap up the standings sometime soon. The Kings are in danger of getting lost in the shuffle.
Plateauing is equal to perishing in this unforgiving Western Conference. They cannot waste the primes of Fox and Sabonis. General manager Monte McNair should acquire a defensive-minded center and wing in the offseason, but he also must make a potentially trajectory-altering impact. The only way to truly accomplish that is by adding a third star to the team.
I believe the only non-All-Star who would be worth spending a fortune on is OG Anunoby, due to the value he brings on both ends of the floor. But since he will probably remain with the New York Knicks, the organization should be ready to invest a huge contract in a high-end scorer.
We are going to hold off on pondering trade scenarios for now and focus on one of two possible free agent signings who could give the Kings a big boost.
Paul George can shake up Cali by moving up north
Sacramento is under pressure to add to its existing core, whereas the Los Angles Clippers might be compelled to shake theirs up if they suffer a first-round defeat to the Mavericks. When championship expectations are not met after a few years, a breakup can be inevitable.
Dealing away Kawhi Leonard is definitely an option, but Paul George has the power to venture out on his own by simply declining his $48.8 million player option for the 2024-25 season. He is expected to do just that, regardless of LA's playoff result. Kings owner Vivek Ranadive might finally be ready to go all in on NBA free agency and sign this nine-time All-Star.
Although George's age (turns 34 on May 2) and injury history are legitimate concerns, he is the type of game-changer this franchise has to pursue if it wants to avoid becoming a perennial Play-In team. The veteran forward played 74 games this season (most since 2018-19) and somehow managed to post career-high shooting numbers– 47.1 percent from the field and 41.3 percent from distance.
In the midst of the James Harden trade and the Clippers' ups and downs, a superb year by PG13 flew under the radar for those outside of the fandom. We all take the greatness of Paul George for granted, largely because of his uneven postseason track record. He does not have to be the unquestioned No. 1 on the Kings, however.
George, De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis are all capable of carrying the offensive burden on a given night. Chemistry is everything, but those three unselfish stars working together could tremendously increase Sacramento's ceiling. Though, if this outstanding talent opts to stay in LA, there is an intriguing Plan B that Monte McNair can consider.
DeMar DeRozan could be a dazzling third option for Kings
Obviously, the most appealing scenario results in the Kings gaining another young star rather than an aging one like George or DeMar DeRozan (will be 35 next season). But bringing in a respected, savvy and durable multi-time All-Star certainly has its benefits. While Keegan Murray continues to develop, DeRozan can complete an overlooked yet dangerous trio.
Assuming he accepts his role as the No. 3, the mid-range assassin should be able to produce on yet another NBA team. DeRozan has expressed interest in returning to the Chicago Bulls, but he might also crave a new environment.
Admittedly, it would not be easy to award him the three-year deal he reportedly desires, especially when there will be other contract situations to address. There is time for the Kings to negotiate with the three-time All-NBA selection, though. The attraction to join a competitive squad is also in their favor.
Malik Monk is a free agent, so replacing or even upgrading him might be the top item on the Kings' offseason agenda. Either way, it is wise to seek reinforcements. The next several years in the West are going to be rife with fierce enemies and challenges. Surviving these conditions requires a proactive mentality.
The most successful organizations refuse to be content. Sacramentans celebrated the end of an 18-year dry spell in 2023. The rain is letting up now, however. A highly productive offseason may be the only way to ensure that a fruitful harvest comes in the immediate future.