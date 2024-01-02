Christian Wood gives back to his mother

Nowadays, plenty of young professionals dream of being able to give back to their parents. To repay the love given by one's mother and father would surely be one of the best feelings in the world. For Los Angeles Lakers big man Christian Wood, that feeling has finally come to pass.

In a wholesome post on X, Wood revealed how he was finally able to fulfill his promise of buying his mother's dream home.

“Life goal…(I) promised my mom at 18 with no money I would get her the house of her dreams before I’m 30,” Wood captioned. “Fast forward to now, I did that! I love you!”

Life goal ✅ ..Promised my mom at 18 with no money I would get her the house of her dreams before I’m 30 fast forward to now I did that !!! I love you ♾️ pic.twitter.com/jO21bJAclH — 35 (@Chriswood_5) January 1, 2024

Wood's role change with the Lakers

Perseverance, hard work and self-belief are some of the essentials in being able to maintain a spot in the NBA year after year. For Wood, it could possibly have been all of these plus an undying motivation to fulfill a 10-year promise.

And on the court, it seems like that promise has kept him playing whatever role is expected from his end. Wood has been known to provide offense to the teams he's been on. Last season, the big man out of UNLV averaged 16.6 points per game for the Dallas Mavericks.

However, heading into the Lakers, the 28-year-old was asked to take a smaller and focus on doing the “little things” to impact the game. Averaging just 6.8 points and 5.4 rebounds for the purple and gold, Wood cleared the air on his adjustment back in November.

“I’m not playing a role I played the last four or five years, which was being a high-usage guy, taking a lot of shots,” Wood said. “Playing this role player role, where I’m trying…if the team needs help with rebounds, I have to try and help rebound. And whatever they need to do, I’m there to do,” he added.

Selfless — on and off the court. Whether or not Christian Wood brings his past scoring averages back one day, he's already won in life by being the son that every parent could ask for.