The future of D'Angelo Russell has been a widely discussed topic pertaining to the Los Angeles Lakers throughout the 2023-24 season. A dynamic point guard who has always been known for his one-on-one scoring abilities, Russell has helped elevate the Lakers' offense alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Not to mention, he's been a catalyst for success in the 10 games that James has missed this season, leading the Lakers to a 6-4 record without their superstar and averaging 22.4 points, 10.8 assists, and 5.5 rebounds in those games without LeBron, according to StatMuse.
While he has had his fair share of struggles over the last couple of seasons, including in the postseason, Russell's focus remains on making the Lakers a true championship contender, regardless of their spot in the Western Conference standings.
After defeating the Milwaukee Bucks 128-124 in double-overtime on Tuesday night, Los Angeles has now won four straight games as well as nine of their last 13 contests. Russell registered 29 points, 12 rebounds, and seven assists while shooting 5-of-12 from three-point range against the Bucks. He was a perfect 10-of-10 from the free-throw line in this game.
Russell, who was a main topic of conversation around the trade deadline, has always maintained the mindset of remaining with the Lakers. Just a few weeks before the start of the playoffs and ahead of an offseason where he owns a player option on his contract, Russell's focus remains in Los Angeles.
D'Angelo Russell speaks the truth on Lakers' future
The Lakers traded Russell to the Brooklyn Nets in 2017 after they selected him second overall in the 2015 NBA Draft. Russell was sent to Brooklyn, along with Timofey Mozgov, in exchange for Brook Lopez and the draft rights to Kyle Kuzma, who was the 27th overall pick in 2017. Although he never wanted to leave Los Angeles, Russell was forced to build his image in the Eastern Conference. That is exactly what he did, becoming an All-Star with the Nets and proving to be one of the better isolation-scoring guards in the entire league.
After a short stint with the Golden State Warriors after being involved in the Kevin Durant sign-and-trade, Russell was traded again to the Minnesota Timberwolves in a trade deadline deal that sent Andrew Wiggins to the Warriors. Last season, Russell was brought back by the Lakers, making his journey come full circle.
Now, Russell faces a scenario where he could become a free agent in the offseason. Los Angeles gave the 28-year-old a two-year, $36 million contract in July, but he does own a $18.6 million player option for the 2024-25 season. Whether he opts into his contract or enters free agency as an unrestricted free agent, Russell's main priority is to remain in Los Angeles.
“I’d love to be here and continue to give it a run and be where my feet are now,” Russell told Michael Scotto of HoopsHype recently. “Obviously, I’ve been on the other side of it, and I’ve been through the roller coaster of free agency and having to sit back and wait. I’m looking forward to not having to worry about that. I’ve been blessed enough to put myself in this position with my play. I’m definitely planning on taking advantage of that.
“When that time comes, I feel that everything will play out how it’s supposed to play out.”
Russell has set a new Lakers record for threes made in a single season (192 and counting), as HoopsHype alluded to, and he has really helped set the foundation for their point of attack on offense outside of James. The Lakers are once again confident in his abilities, and Russell has embraced his role in the team's backcourt.
Even with fans pleading for the Lakers to make a change at the trade deadline involving Russell, he has been one of the main reasons Los Angeles has found so much success as of late. Winning cures all, especially in Hollywood, which is why Russell is confident that his future will result in him continuing to wear purple and gold.