On Friday, D'Angelo Russell had ice in his veins. Splashing nine three-pointers en route to a 44-point outing, Russell led the Los Angeles Lakers to a thrilling 123-122 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.
His big night culminated in a go-ahead basket with 5.9 seconds to go, prompting praise from the purple and gold community. One person who enjoyed the DLo show was LeBron James, who was ruled out of Friday's game due to a hurt ankle. After the game, James couldn't help but praise his teammate.
“YEAAAAHHHH 9LO!!!,” James wrote, adding multiple emojis.
YEAAAAHHHH 9LO!!! @Dloading 😤😤😤😤😤😤😤
— LeBron James (@KingJames) March 9, 2024
Russell also added nine assists, six rebounds and a block to his high-scoring game. The left-handed guard scored 21 out of his 44 points in the final quarter, turning back the clock to his All-Star days.
The game itself went down to the wire, as seen in the way the Lakers rallied in the fourth to overcome a late deficit. With 1:54 remaining in regulation, the Bucks clung to a six-point advantage, 118-112. After an exchange of baskets from Lakers forward Rui Hachimura and Bucks guard Pat Connaughton, D'Angelo Russell took over.
The Lakers guard scored eight points with just over a minute left, ending in his aforementioned go-ahead basket — a game-winning floater with six seconds remaining.
Spencer Dinwiddie also managed a crucial block on Damian Lillard in the final possession to put the game away for good.
Alongside Russell, Anthony Davis added a double-double of 22 points and 13 rebounds for the Lakers. The team is back in the win column and is ninth in the Western Conference with a 35-30 record.