The Lakers and Hawks have discussed Dejounte Murray trade framework

Despite Dejounte Murray's buzzer beater against the Orlando Magic the other night, the Atlanta Hawks are still expected to trade him before the deadline on Feb. 8, and the team reportedly has discussed framework for a trade that would send him to the Los Angeles Lakers for a package that could include D'Angelo Russell, Jalen Hood-Schifino, a 2029 first-round pick along with additional draft compensation, according to Jovan Buha of the Athletic.

Brett Siegel of Clutchpoints came up with a potential package of D'Angelo Russell, Jalen Hood-Schifini, a 2025 Los Angeles Clippers 2nd-round pick that the Lakers own, as well as a Lakers 2029 first-round pick in a hypothetical deal that would send Dejounte Murray from the Hawks to the Lakers.

The Lakers have been viewed as a serious contender to land Murray in a trade from the Hawks. It remains to be seen if a deal is able to be made. Los Angeles needs some help at the trade deadline to combat struggles since winning the NBA In-Season Tournament.

A deal would likely be contingent on the Hawks taking Russell to fulfill the salary requirements of a trade. It will be interesting to see if they would take that deal.

Teams like the New York Knicks, Orlando Magic and even the San Antonio Spurs have been mentioned as teams that could possibly acquire Murray.

Regardless, it seems that the Hawks will move Murray by Feb. 8, and the Lakers seem to be working to acquire him. Only time will tell if that move is possible.