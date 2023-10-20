D'Angelo Russell's struggles last season was a big reason for the Los Angeles Lakers falling short in the playoffs. Against the Denver Nuggets, the team needed every player to step up, especially on offense. Unfortunately, Russell was inconsistent at best and downright horrendous at worst. His subpar defense and struggles on offense made him a liability.

Heading into the 2023-24 season, though, Lakers coach Darvin Ham has high hopes for D'Angelo Russell. The head coach believes that Russell's tenacity will help him bounce back from that atrocious campaign, per ClutchPoints' Michael Corvo.

Lakers' Darvin Ham on D'Angelo Russell: “He had a tough series against Denver but it doesn’t represent who he is as a basketball player … That type of thing — for a guy like him, the way he's programmed — that's more fuel to the fire, as opposed to being ostracized. He has that chip on his shoulder. He wants to help us win … That’s what the preseason has shown thus far. He’s really hitting on all cylinders.”

Russell was part of the Lakers' retooling in the middle of the 2022-23 season. The former LA first-round pick was brought back as part of the Jarred Vanderbilt deal. While he's not asked to be the star like he was in Brooklyn, Russell still plays a key part on the team. His ability to set the table on offense and hit isolation shots was needed in the playoffs, but unfortunately, he was unable to channel this energy against the Nuggets.

With the emergence of Austin Reaves and a much-healthier LeBron James, D'Angelo Russell will likely carry less of a load on offense. The Lakers hope that his excellent preseason is a sign that his playoff struggles are behind him now, especially since they signed him to a new contract this offseason.