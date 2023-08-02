The Los Angeles Lakers had a massive turnaround from the NBA trade deadline. The LeBron James and Anthony Davis-led team were able to move past their woes as a seventh seed such that they made a run to face the Denver Nuggets at the Western Conference finals. Although, some members of the team still caught some flak despite their deep NBA playoffs push. The person that was never safe from criticism was D'Angelo Russell and he finally broke his silence about the callouts in his interview with Patrick Beverley.

D'Angelo Russell has always been known for his calm demeanor. The Lakers guard kept his cool during most scenarios despite tons of insults and fans demanding that he get traded. However, he finally snapped and addressed these statements in Patrick Beverley's podcast aimed at him.

“F*ck I gotta do, Pat? Y’all want me to play PG, I’ll play point. Y’all want me to play SG – what y’all want from me? I shoot 40% from 3, what y’all want? Want me to win the game the last 2 minutes too?” D’Angelo Russell on last season 🗣️ (via @PatBevPod)pic.twitter.com/KFtPPTdMBR — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 2, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“F*ck I gotta do, Pat? You all want me to play PG, I’ll play point. You all want me to play SG – what y’all want from me? I shoot 40% from 3, what y’all want? Want me to win the game in the last 2 minutes too?” he said.

His NBA playoffs performance, while serviceable, often went cold at the important moments of the game. A lot of fans wanted the version of his game that closely resembled his All-Star form. He still gave out decent numbers and showed out for the LeBron James-led Lakers. Russell averaged 13.3 points on a 42.6% field goal shooting percentage. His playmaking even netted him 4.6 assists throughout the postseason.

Will we see him play with a chip on his shoulder and prove doubters wrong come next season?