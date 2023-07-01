D'Angelo Russell and the Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to a 2-year, $37 million contract, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. The second year is a player option.

Russell, who made $31.7 million in 2022-23, initially sought upwards of $25 million annually over four years from the Minnesota Timberwolves, but a soft point guard market and his disappointing conference finals rendered that unfeasible. (The Lakers and Russell had discussed the framework of a shorter deal before the season concluded.) The organization also explored sign-and-trade scenarios or could have let him walk to save money, though they were expected to retain Russell all along, even after agreeing to terms with Gabe Vincent.

At exit interviews, Russell said he would “love” to return to Los Angeles and see what the post-trade deadline group could accomplish with a training camp and full season together. Rob Pelinka has repeatedly emphasized continuity when discussing the team's summer approach.

The Lakers could always trade Russell down the road. His midsize contract, quality production, and age (27) should render him easily movable if need be. For now, though, it seems as though Russell will be in Darvin Ham's starting lineup on opening night.

Context

D'Angelo Russell spent two bumpy seasons in Los Angeles after being selected no. 2 overall out of Ohio State in the 2015 NBA Draft. The Lakers won 17 games in his rookie year, which coincided with Kobe Bryant's farewell tour. After averaging 15.6 points in 2016-17 — but stoking internal turmoil by posting that Nick Young video — the Lakers traded Russell to the Brooklyn Nets, leading then-co-president Magic Johnson to question his maturity on national TV.

Russell became an All-Star with Brooklyn at age 22. Before the 2019-20 season, he was sent to the Golden State Warriors as part of the Kevin Durant sign-and-trade. He promptly inked a 4-year, $117.3 million contract. The Warriors flipped DLo after 33 games to the Minnesota Timberwolves, where he spent parts of the next four seasons.

Upon returning to Los Angeles last February, Russell spoke candidly about his evolution.

“I mean, a lot has happened since I’ve been here, right? I was an All-Star, went to the playoffs. I’ve done a lot of things individually. So, to come back with that resume, I feel like it helps the team or whatnot. I never hoped to be back here because I didn’t understand if I could be ready for it and be a part of what they were doing for the future, because you never know what the team’s gonna look like, so it’s hard to find stability in that.

“But I’m here now, and I really appreciate being back, because I feel like I’m ready for everything that’s about to come for the team and whatever comes my way.”

(Magic recently acknowledged D'Angelo Russell has really “grown and matured.”)

In 17 games post-deadline (he missed 11), Russell averaged 17.4 points and 6.1 assists on .484/.414/.735 shooting splits. He mostly performed well through the first two rounds of the playoffs: 15.7 points, 5.0 assists, 34.7% 3-point shooting, and led a few timely scoring surges.

Ham: "I got to give a huge shoutout to D'Angelo Russell…We were flailing…offensively & he was able to catch fire. He put us on his back offensively…If DLo doesn't play the way he played, we don't win this game." DLo hit 3 straight 3s in the 4th after the Grizzlies went up 7

Russell was ultimately benched in Game 4 against the Denver Nuggets after struggling mightily throughout the series (6.3 PPG).

Still, he accentuated the positive when reflecting on his second stint with the Lakers.

“It's been a great experience. To come back and be in this position, as prepared as I was, give myself a pat on the back for that one. Being able to adjust and just get thrown into the fire and trying to figure it out on the fly and make the Western Conference Finals. Complete success. I really can't complain about anything, besides the ball going in when I wanted it to. But, other than that I enjoyed my time.”

Fit

As a secondary playmaker, creator, and typically dependable catch-and-shooter, D'Angelo Russell fits smoothly around LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Until running into the champs, the Lakers won 15 of 20 games in which LeBron, AD, and DLo suited up.

I asked D'Angelo Russell what he's learned about playing with LeBron and AD. He pretty openly admitted that he and AD don't have their pick-and-roll chemistry down yet, mostly due to a lack of reps.

“I just think honestly it just goes to what type of player I am to just be able to adjust to a completely different brand of basketball of what I came from in Minnesota and still have some success and be relevant out there with these guys,” DLo said after the sweep. “I just give praise to my IQ and my study of the game, just knowing how to prepare myself for what I was about to walk into mentally and physically to kind of recognize that and activate it. I give myself another pat on the back for that.”

As his up-and-down playoffs affirmed, Russell is not a max player nor a third star on a championship-caliber team. But, he's talented, in his prime, and fits with the Lakers' personnel. Good deal all around.