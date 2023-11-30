Darvin Ham's approach helped calm LeBron James and the Lakers down following their embarrassing loss to the Sixers.

LeBron James suffered the worst loss of his entire career during the Los Angeles Lakers' 44-point loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night. James certainly had “a lot” to say following the embarrassing defeat. Well, “a lot” is what LeBron said when asked what needs to change to avoid such a loss. But Lakers coach Darvin Ham had a different approach in the aftermath of the Sixers beating them down.

The Lakers coach still managed to find the positive in James' light jab about change. Ham sported a trimmed beard and joked that he was just following The King's orders.

“Had to change my face,” Ham said to start off his presser. “I thought he was talking about my beard.”

Nonetheless, Ham's philosophy in coaching and leading his guys led to a much calmer aftermath for the team than expected.

“In my own individual travels, I think that’s the way my life has gone,” Ham said, via The Athletic. “Just making the most and getting the most out of any and everything. Even when it was rough times for me as a player, as a coach, it didn’t matter. Just always trying to see the glass half-full. In terms of leading a group as a head coach, I just feel like I’ve been around coaches like that, that dump on their players in a negative way.

Ham added that he doesn't believe berating his guys would yield the best results.

“I just never believed in ‘calling guys out’ or insulting guys, dumping on guys negatively. I call the facts, the facts. If that rubs someone the wrong way, then just try not to make the same mistakes.”

Ham did acknowledge his franchise superstar's frustrations and noted that James wasn't the only one who felt that way.

Nonetheless, the Lakers did bounce back with a strong win over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night. Let's see if they can carry the momentum heading into their next outing against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday.