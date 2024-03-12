Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham said Gabe Vincent has been cleared for non-contact basketball activities. Ham provided the update at Lakers practice on Tuesday.
Vincent played one game since October, on Dec. 20, then underwent knee surgery a few days later. The $33 million free agency signing — expected to be a key rotation piece and possible closer — has made just five appearances for the Lakers.
Vincent averaged 5.4 points and 3.0 assists in 25.4 minutes in those appearances. He's a career 35.3% 3-point shooter in the postseason, and the Lakers could certainly use his perimeter defense.
Ham did not have an update on Jarred Vanderbilt, who has been out since Feb. 1 with a foot injury. Vanderbilt is averaging 5.2 points (51.8% shooting), 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals. He's the Lakers' most impactful and versatile defender outside of Anthony Davis.
Ham did not offer specifics on either player's recovery timeline. The Lakers have 16 games left in the regular season, which ends on April 14. The team is reportedly hopeful Vanderbilt can return, though Ham cautioned optimism with a “we'll see” when asked Tuesday about their readiness before the playoffs.
The Lakers have not yet provided an update on another key point-of-attack defender, Cam Reddish, who was held out of Sunday's win over the Minnesota Timberwolves as he continues to deal with “extreme soreness” in his ankle/foot. Ham said before the Wolves matchup that he expected the team to issue an official update on Reddish on Monday or Tuesday.
The Lakers (36-30) have won nine of 13 games — including three of four against high-quality opponents — as they fight to keep pace in the crowded Western Conference standings. They're six games above .500 for the first time since 2021.
On Wednesday, they'll visit the Sacramento Kings, whom they currently trail by 1.5 games for the No. 7 spot. LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (shoulder) — both managing lingering ailments — are expected to play.