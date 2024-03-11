LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are currently trying to make up ground in a vaunted Western Conference playoff picture. James missed the Lakers' last game vs the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday following the team's crushing defeat vs the Sacramento Kings, but D'Angelo Russell stepped up with arguably the best game of his career to lead the Lakers to victory in his absence.
The Lakers' defense has faltered a little bit in recent weeks even as the offense has picked up, and some of that can probably be attributed to the absence of Jarred Vanderbilt, who has been out of the lineup for over a month due to a foot injury.
However, it seems that there is optimism that the big man could return to the lineup sooner rather than later.
“I've heard Vando is progressing upward,” reported Jovan Buha of The Athletic (via HoopsHype, per Andrew Peters of Bleacher Report). “It sounds like he's going to be back this season; it's just a matter of like timing. Is it two weeks from now, is it four weeks from now? There is a big difference in terms of when he returns.”
While he might not be the most dynamic offensive player, on defense, Jarred Vanderbilt profiles as one of the league's premier Swiss Army knives, able to defend quick guards on the perimeter as well as bringing a shot-blocking presence around the basket. Vanderbilt played a key role in the Lakers' run all the way to the Western Conference Finals last season.
Los Angeles next takes the floor on Sunday vs the Minnesota Timberwolves.