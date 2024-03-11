After losing the use of his left shoulder for the fourth quarter on Friday, Anthony Davis was a game-time decision for the Los Angeles Lakers' matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Not only he did AD suit up on Sunday at Crypto.com Arena — he fully consumed the shorthanded Timberwolves, playing without Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns.
In 39 minutes, Davis finished with 27 points (9-of-17 shooting), 25 rebounds (10 offensive), seven steals (career-high), five assists, and three blocks. He became the first player in NBA history to record at least 25 points, 25 rebounds, five dimes, three blocks, and three steals in a single contest.
“Effort,” Davis replied when asked what prompted the demolition. “Knowing how important this game was.”
Anthony Davis is inhaling the Timberwolves tonight pic.twitter.com/LpArZvopX8
— Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvo_) March 11, 2024
Davis' teammates, duly accustomed to his consistent two-way production, were astonished by his impact. (AD said he was unaware of any history being made but did reveal that Friday's hero, D'Angelo Russell, jokingly dared him to go for a triple-double including steals earlier in the game.)
“Just pure dominance,” said Austin Reaves. “That's what he does. … 27 points is whatever, but 25 rebounds — usually I say he's supposed to do stuff like that, but that's impressive.”
“Just being a monster, all night,” said Darvin Ham. “Defensive captain. Man, just incredible. The game comes so easy for him. He's in a great rhythm. These are the kind of stats that happen when he's in this kind of mode.”
Davis was all over the Lakers' 16-2 run to open the fourth quarter that put the game away — just as Ham intended, as he broke from the rotation to roll with the starters. Davis had seven points and seven rebounds in those five minutes.
“The man had 27 and 25 — that's saying something,” said Jaxson Hayes. “He knows the game so well and his timing on everything is so good … That’s one of the best to do it right there.”
Fast-break run to perfection 🤌 pic.twitter.com/o7GqgZoxJ1
— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 11, 2024
Davis said he received treatment on his sore left shoulder throughout the evening. The Lakers kept it loose by warming it during every stoppage.
“I still kinda feel it,” he acknowledged.
(Ham said the Lakers would issue an update Monday or Tuesday on Cam Reddish, who was held out for “extreme soreness” in his foot/ankle.)
AD's efforts were supported by LeBron James (29 points, nine assists, and eight rebounds), Reaves (19 points, six rebounds, four assists), and quality 3-point shooting (10-of-24). The Lakers were energized, balanced and pass-happy; their only blemish was 19 turnovers.
“I think we've come together as a group,” said Reaves. “We feel like we're in a really good place as a team.”
Davis' box score wasn't the only mind-boggling number to come out of Sunday. The Lakers (36-30) are now six games over .500 for the first time since … 2021. They've won nine of 13.
“I think we're hitting out stride right now,” said Davis. “Like last year, all we gotta do is get in. … We know that we can line up against anybody and beat them if we play the right way.”
The Lakers will visit the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday. Sacramento is 1.5 games up on Los Angeles for the No. 7 seed. Meanwhile, Davis will celebrate his 31st birthday on Monday.