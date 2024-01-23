LeBron James has been great for generations.

Gilbert Arenas and Paul George saw two very different versions of LeBron James. When those battles with the Indiana Pacers and Miami Heat took place in the mid-2010s, LeBron James looked like a completely different player. Furthermore, the same goes for both his early Cleveland Cavaliers days to his current Los Angeles Lakers stint. Agent Zero even offered to compare The King to Ben Simmons to make the picture more vivid, via Podcast P presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment.

“He was one of those players…. He's going to play to his perfection. And that’s hard to do, you have to consciously be thinking about like Ben Simmons, ‘I’m not going to be suckered in to just shoot jump shots just to prove a point. That's what LeBron mastered, I'm just going to stick with what I’m great at and I’m going to perfect it,” Gilbert Arenas said about LeBron James.

Currently, James is trying to help the Lakers get above .500 in their record. Moreover, he is putting up an average of 24.8 points on a 52% clip from all three levels of scoring. This added to his dime-dropping skills to get everyone on the Lakers involved nets him 7.4 assists. It all gets rounded out by his 7.2 rebounds per game performance.

“If y'all think he's fast now, what do you think was coming down the lane then? Okay, this is 38, 39. What do you think 21, 22 was looking like, man? Worse,” Arenas added.

Overall, a lot of players like Ben Simmons and Paul George may see different versions of the Lakers legend. But, his status of being elite does not seem to change.