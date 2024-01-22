LeBron took to Instagram to put a Zebra and Scoot Henderson's Freddy Krueger hands on blast

From the time you're a kid playing pick-up basketball with friends, there's a commonly agreed upon rule that goes something like this: “No blood, no foul.”

Now, I don't necessarily think we're meant to take that literally, but in this case, when Portland Trail Blazers rookie guard Scoot Henderson actually drew blood on Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James — bringing new meaning to Portland Trail Blazers moniker “Rip City” — no foul was called. After the game, LeBron took to Instagram to call out the zebra who missed the bloody foul, and no, I'm not speaking in British slang.

"I didn't see a foul!" LeBron James expressed some frustration on his IG story following last night's Lakers-Trail Blazers game by calling out a ref with a zebra emoji 👀 James was inadvertently scratched by Scoot Henderson, which led to multiple cuts on his arm. pic.twitter.com/NjVOeiPROc — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 22, 2024

Say all you want about how LeBron complains to the refs more than anyone else in the league about missed calls — as a LeBron fan myself, I'd argue that for any historically great player in the history of the NBA, LeBron gets the most unkind whistle of all of them — but in this case, it would be nearly impossible to argue that King James isn't rightfully upset. The wounds on LeBron's shoulder make it look like he fell into a deep slumber and crossed paths with Freddy Krueger. Fortunately, LeBron woke up from the nightmare and was able to discuss it all on Instagram.

I'm left to wonder two things: