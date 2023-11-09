The Lakers' controlling owner and president Jeannie Buss shared her truth about 'dating' Dennis Rodman with a denial.

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the most storied franchises in the history of the NBA, not just for what happens on the court but also what happens off of it.

Anthony Davis got a crucial injury report update ahead of the Lakers' matchup with the high-flying Houston Rockets. Rockets forward Dillon Brooks attempted to “poke the bear” in regards to LeBron James, but the basketball world was surprised by LeBron's response.

Recently, the past has resurfaced in a big way regarding the Lakers and former players.

Dennis Rodman, who played in 23 games with the Lakers in 1998-1999, was discussed by Lakers owner and president Jeannie Buss recently.

Lakers Exec. Buss Denies Dating Rodman

Speaking on the show ‘In Depth with Graham Bensinger,' Buss denied dating Rodman.

“I did not date Dennis Rodman,” Buss said, as the host Bensigner noted that Rodman “came out and said that.”

Rodman said during an interview with VLAD TV in September that he dated Buss for five months.

Buss recalls the situation as if she were Rodman's babysitter.

“I mean yes, in other words, when my dad [former Lakers owner Jerry Buss] brought on Dennis Rodman to the team it was kind of like, ‘Let’s make sure that we know where he is at all times,'” Buss said according to the New York Post.

Rodman Sticks to Claim of Dating Lakers' Buss

Rodman told a different story two months ago.

He was asked about playing for the Lakers and went off on a tangent surrounding the team and Buss.

“It was hard because I knew the fact that Kobe and Shaq wouldn’t like me,” Rodman said. “I know because I saw Jerry Buss; he loved me. I used to date his daughter.”

Rodman said Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant were not fond of the attention he was getting.

“So I was dating his daughter at that time. We dated for six months, and I know Kobe and Shaq didn’t like me because [the] whole attention became Dennis.

“It shifted from them to me quickly, and when you can see it in the stands, and you can see it in the city and stuff like billboards, so things like that,” Rodman continued. “I’m like, ‘I’m not trying to do anything.’

“They rarely would talk to me, even in games. I think that’s the main reason why they cut me. They went to the upper hand, and they didn’t want me anymore.”