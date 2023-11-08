Anthony Davis injury status vs. Rockets

According to the latest injury report, Anthony Davis is questionable for the Lakers' Wednesday night battle against the Rockets. Davis is currently nursing a left adductor/hip strain, which caused him to move gingerly and play in just 25 minutes during the Lakers' 108-107 loss to the Heat two days ago.

Davis suffered the apparent groin strain with a little over two minutes to go in the second half of the aforementioned game. During that time, the Lakers big man was wincing in pain, stretching his hips in hopes of mitigating the pain, and, perhaps, soldiering on for the rest of the game.

Anthony Davis, after suffering the injury, proceeded to play two minutes to begin the third quarter before giving way to Christian Wood. Davis needed three minutes to rest before giving it another go for the Lakers, and he then was able to play around five more minutes before deciding to call it a night.

During Davis' final five minutes of action this past Monday, he was very uninvolved in the proceedings. As a result, the Lakers went down by as many as 12 points, necessitating a huge comeback from LeBron James and company that just fell short after Cam Reddish clanked an open corner three that would have won them the game.

The good thing is that, after the game, Anthony Davis was confident that this shouldn't be an injury that knocks him out for long. This bodes well for his chances of suiting up against a Rockets team, an opponent that he torched to the tune of 40 points and nine rebounds on 15-20 shooting back in April.

But for now, the answer to the question of, “Is Anthony Davis playing vs. the Rockets?” remains maybe.