Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James credited Dillon Brooks before LA's game against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday

LeBron James isn't opting to engage with Dillon Brooks' trash talk ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers-Houston Rockets game on Wednesday. James even gave Brooks praise prior to the contest, via ClutchPoints.

“Every player that is rewarded with a contract is rewarded for a reason,” James said, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN. “In his (Brooks) case, he was worthy of the contract that he got. He's put in the work since he came out of Oregon.”

LeBron could have easily fired back at Brooks. After all, James has no shortage of accomplishments and is arguably the greatest player ever. But he chose not to, instead wanting to focus strictly on the game while crediting Brooks' hard-work.

LeBron James continues to play at an elite level

LeBron may be 38-years old, but he looks like a superstar in his prime. He enters Wednesday's game averaging 25.3 points per contest on 56.1 percent field goal shooting. James is also averaging 8.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game.

The Lakers have struggled mightily when LeBron is not on the floor. In fact, one could argue LA is leaning too much on the soon-to-be 39-year old superstar.

Los Angeles made it a point to add valuable depth to the roster during the offseason. This was an effort to provide LeBron James with necessary regular season rest. The added depth also gave LA insurance in case Anthony Davis dealt with injury trouble again.

The other Lakers will try to step up and help LeBron against the Rockets Wednesday night.