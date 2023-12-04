Kobe's game-worn, 3XL Adidas Climacool shorts and 4XL jersey sold for $366,967 … while the size 14 Nike Kobe 11 Elite Lows went for $118,230. That's $485,197 total.

The Lakers lost the game, 112-79 to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Speaking of the Lakers legend and his shoes – Nike will be bringing back yet another Kobe Bryant classic sneaker and fans will be seeing these return for the first time since 2013. Coinciding with their other Protro releases slated for 2024, Nike will return the Nike Kobe 8 in its iconic ‘Venice Beach' color scheme.

The Nike Kobe 8 was released in 2013 as the eighth installment in Kobe's sneaker line. During that season, Bryant averaged 27.3 points, 6.0 assists, and 5.6 rebounds en route to his fifteenth career All-Star selection. The Kobe 8 was a massive hit with its sleek design and eye-popping colorways. This edition is no different as Nike will return to the original specs for this release.

The Nike Kobe 8 ‘Venice Beach' pays homage to the coast and town near then-Staples Center. With its distinct views of the ocean, the shoe highlights that with its blue midsole and TPU plate, finished with Bryant's signature. The uppers of the shoes are made to resemble the graffiti along the iconic boardwalk as the vibrant tie-dye colors paint an accurate portrait of the area's vibe.