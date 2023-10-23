Nike is gearing up to remember Lakers legend Kobe Bryant in a big way throughout 2024 with the releases of several past shoe models, along with new colorways for some of his classics. Come February, we'll see Nike release a new Nike Kobe 8 Protro ‘Radiant Emerald' that will add a new chapter to the Kobe Bryant collection for Mamba year. Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

The Nike Kobe 8 first released in 2012 and has since made it's way back to sneakerheads with several Protro models since their initial release. Most recently, Nike released an all-white ‘Halo' colorway to honor Bryant. This time around, they'll use a similar white Kobe 8 structure, but they'll drape it in Kobe's iconic ‘8' and '24' throughout the uppers.

Best look yet at the upcoming Kobe 8 Protro "Radiant Emerald" pic.twitter.com/8DqVS5jOSn — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) October 22, 2023

Nike Kobe 8 Protro ‘Radiant Emerald'

This Nike Kobe 8 features a clean white mesh upper that extends through the midsole of the shoes. The tongue, sockliner, and heel plate are also draped in clean white. The hallmark of the shoe is the emerald details throughout, including on the tongue logo, laces, Nike swooshes, and translucent emerald outsole. Bryant's jersey numbers are plastered throughout the uppers and his signature on the heel plate finishes the classic look. We haven't seen Nike take too many chances and veer off course from original Kobe colorways, but this new edition is a completely unique look and it's got sneakerheads excited for their release.

While no official release has been announced by Nike, rumors have swirled around a February 8, 2024 release date considering the date 2/8/24 contains his and Gigi Bryant's jersey numbers. The pair is slated to retail for $190 and should be available on Nike SNKRS app and select Nike retailers. We've seen Kobe releases become hard to grab with their recent scarcity and popularity, so be sure to check for updates on a hard release date for these.

What do you think about Nike's take on these – did they hit it out of the park?