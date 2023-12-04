Nike is bringing back another Kobe Bryant classic. Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content.

Nike will be bringing back yet another Kobe Bryant classic sneaker and fans will be seeing these return for the first time since 2013. Coinciding with their other Protro releases slated for 2024, Nike will return the Nike Kobe 8 in it's iconic ‘Venice Beach' color scheme. These were rumored months back to be releasing, but we now have an official look at the upcoming re-release. Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content.

The Nike Kobe 8 was released in 2013 as the eighth installment in Kobe's sneaker line. During that season, Bryant averaged 27.3 points, 6.0 assists, and 5.6 rebounds en route to his fifteenth career All-Star selection. The Kobe 8 was a massive hit with its sleek design and eye-popping colorways. This edition is no different as Nike will return to the original specs for this release.

Nike is bringing back the Kobe 8 "Venice Beach" 🏖️ pic.twitter.com/LARz09MUao — Modern Notoriety (@ModernNotoriety) November 28, 2023

FIRST LOOK: The Nike Kobe 8 Protro "Venice Beach" 🐍 🏖️ 📝 FQ3548-001(MENS); FN0266-001(GS); FN0267-001(PS)

🗓️ April 13th, 2024

💰 $190; $120; $90 USD

📸 IG: solesbyzay_backup

💵COP OR 🚮DROP? pic.twitter.com/it1OXu0791 — KicksFinder (@KicksFinder) December 4, 2023

The Nike Kobe 8 ‘Venice Beach' pays homage to the coast and town near then-Staples Center. With its distinct views of the ocean, the shoe highlights that with its blue midsole and TPU plate, finished with Bryant's signature. The uppers of the shoes are made to resemble the graffiti along the iconic boardwalk as the vibrant tie-dye colors paint an accurate portrait of the area's vibe. The inner sockliner is California orange and this is undoubtedly a perfect shoe for the summer months.

All in all, this is an exciting colorway to see return for the first time and they should quickly sell out just like previous releases have been. These have fetched upward of $500 on the resale market, so fans are glad to have another chance at these for retail.

Fans can expect these to drop on April 13, 2024 for a retail tag of $180. As with previous Nike Kobe releases, they should be released on Nike SNKRS app and come in full Men's sizing. Make sure to set your alarms because this is a drop you won't want to miss!

What do you think of these?