LeBron James just surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for no. 1 on the NBA’s all-time scoring list, and so the Los Angeles Lakers are making sure he gets the recognition he deserves.

While the team and the whole NBA already celebrated his achievement on Tuesday right after he set a new scoring mark, the Lakers feel it isn’t enough to commemorate an achievement of such gravity. With that said, the Lakers have revealed their plan for an extended celebration on Thursday before they take on the Milwaukee Bucks.

“The Lakers will pay tribute to LeBron James some more after becoming the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. The Lakers will honor LeBron at 6:40 pm PT on Thursday before playing the Milwaukee Bucks at Crypto.com Arena. Lakers are encouraging fans to arrive early,” Mark Medina of NBA.com reports.

The Lakers did not go into detail how they plan to celebrate LeBron James’ achievement, but it certainly won’t be simple and small. This is Hollywood after all!

Perhaps the celebration will help LeBron savor the weight of his achievement even more. He did mention that it hasn’t hit him despite breaking the record, but maybe having a special moment dedicated for it will help him appreciate the milestone better. He definitely deserves it.

“I don’t think it has hit me. I had a moment when it happened, embracing that moment and seeing my family and friends and people that’s been around me since I started this journey before the NBA. Definitely just had a moment right there, very emotional, being a kid from a small town in Ohio…But I don’t think it’s really hit me, in terms of what just transpired. It’s a really cool feeling,” LeBron said after the game.

Sure enough, the Lakers’ Thursday game will be pretty special as well.