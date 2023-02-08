LeBron James never envisioned surpassing the NBA’s all-time scoring record, held by Los Angeles Lakers icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for nearly 40 years. Of all his goals in the game of basketball, that simply was not one he ever even considered to be attainable.

“I never, ever talked about being the all-time scorer in NBA history. It’s never even been a thought of mine until I guess I started seeing my numbers get closer and closer and I was like, ‘Oh, wow. This is kinda crazy. It’s weird but I guess I can do it.'”

And yet, there he was on Tuesday night in front of friends, family, celebrities, and a raucous Crypto.com Arena crowd, swishing a classic fadeaway to give him 36 points and 38,388 for his career. Kareem, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, and LeBron’s loved ones joined him on the court for an emotional ceremony.

Bronny already knew what was about to happen on LeBron’s record-breaking attempt 🔥👑 pic.twitter.com/gkW5JrKWxU — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 8, 2023

“I don’t think it has hit me,” LeBron said afterward. “I had a moment when it happened, embracing that moment and seeing my family and friends and people that’s been around me since I started this journey before the NBA. Definitely just had a moment right there, very emotional, being a kid from a small town in Ohio…But I don’t think it’s really hit me, in terms of what just transpired. It’s a really cool feeling.”

LeBron spent much of his postgame press conference reflecting on the folks who have impacted his life since childhood on and off the court — many of whom were in attendance to witness him make history. He shouted out his longtime buddies standing in the back of the press room (he joked that he had to set the mark on Tuesday because his friends were leaving town Wednesday) and emphasized the significance of having his mother, wife, and kids at the game.

“I probably can count on my hands how many times I have cried in 20 years, either in happiness or in defeat,” said James, who finished with 38 points in his team’s 133-130 loss to Oklahoma City Thunder. “So, that moment was one of them when I kinda teared up a little bit. It was a ‘I can’t believe what’s going on’ tears.”

LeBron further reflecting on the moment: “I write the ‘Man in the Arena’ (quote) on my shoe every single night (from) Theodore Roosevelt. Tonight I actually felt like I was sitting on top of the arena.” pic.twitter.com/hU5wCuCSUE — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) February 8, 2023

As for the shot itself, LeBron claimed he didn’t plan it out and was trying to play within the flow of the game. Instead of breaking the record via an attempt at Kareem’s legendary skyhook, LeBron fittingly went with his “signature” move.

“I was able to get to a really good spot on the floor where I’m very comfortable and get to one of my patented fadeaway shots,” he said. “I know a lot of people wanted me to go to the skyhook to break the record or one of my signature dunks, but my fadeaway’s a signature play, as well.”