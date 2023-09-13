Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is the epitome of longevity. At 38 years old, he's still playing at an extremely high level and has shown no signs of slowing down. That's much in part due to the focus and money Bron puts into his body each and every year.

That being said, it appears the DEA looked into The King to see if he's ever used any PEDs because of his involvement with trainer David Alexander and business manager Ernest “Randy” Mims. Both had previously met with Carlos Acevedo, the main focus of their PED investigation. Acevedo at the time was running his own PED operation before later becoming an informant for the federal investigation into Biogenesis, run by Biochemist Tony Bosch, the “mastermind” behind the PED scandal in the MLB.

Via ESPN:

“Among them are former WWE star Paul “The Big Show” Wight; former boxing champion Shannon Briggs; one of the most well-known trainers of prominent athletes in David Alexander; and Ernest “Randy” Mims, a longtime friend and business manager of LeBron James.

While reporting this story, ESPN was told by federal authorities that they found nothing to suggest that Alexander — who has trained James — or Mims provided any PEDs to any athletes. But because both had a relationship with James, their involvement in the investigation caused investigators to look at whether James might have been involved in any activity related to PEDs — and they concluded that he was not: “There was never any indication that LeBron James did anything wrong,” the lead DEA investigator said.”

Not surprising. LeBron is not the type to ever cheat in order to get a leg up. But, it's certainly interesting that his name even popped up in the investigation in the first place.