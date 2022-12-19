By Michael Corvo · 2 min read

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James remains one of the most physically dominant players in the NBA on the cusp of his 38th birthday.

His secret to staving off — no, beating — Father Time? It began in elementary school.

Following a 33-point, 7-rebound, 9-assist performance in the Los Angeles Lakers win over the Washington Wizards on Sunday — including a massive throwdown with 30 seconds to go — LeBron was asked how his drive to prepare his body to play professional basketball has evolved.

Here were his full remarks (video):

“It hasn’t changed. I’ve just learned more about my body and how to prepare my body. But I’ve been taking care of my body since I started playing basketball. Like, even when I was younger — you can ask any of my best friends growing up — before I went to sleep I would stretch and as soon as I would wake up I would stretch. I was like, 10 years old.

“In high school, I was one of the few guys that would ice after the game. My rookie year I was icing after the game, as well. But, as I got older and older and older, I started to figure out other ways that I could beat Father Time by putting in more time on my game and on my craft. But mostly on my body and my mind. I feel like if my mind can stay as fresh as it possibly can through a grueling up-and-down NBA season — which it is — then my body is going to be able to try and perform at the highest level.

“So, I’ve always wanted to maximize even the most out of my career and squeeze the most juice I can out of my career. I’m having a good race with Father Time right now, as you can see from some of the commercials … I feel like I’m winning.”

And with that bar, he ended his press conference.

For as well as he’s maintained (and as much as he’s spent) on his body, LeBron didn’t expect to be carrying a team at this stage of his career. Yet, in the wake of Anthony Davis’ foot injury, the Lakers need the 20-year veteran to fend off Father Time for a little bit longer.

“We’re going to try and hold down the fort for as long as we can until we get our number one guy back,” LeBron said on AD.

In 11 games since returning from a groin strain, LeBron is averaging 28.3 points (50.6% shooting), 8.5 rebounds, and 5.8 assists in 36.7 minutes per game. Top that, Jason Momoa.