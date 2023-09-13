Former WWE superstar and current AEW professional wrestler The Big Show, real name Paul Wight, is now wrapped up in the Biogenesis PED scandal that has dragged the names of MLB stars Manny Ramirez and Alex Rodriguez through the mud.

ESPN recently got access to unreacted documents from the US Drug Enforcement Administration’s Biogenesis performance-enhancing drug investigation that now implicates dozens of other well-known athletes and professional trainers in the acquisition and use of PEDs like testosterone and human growth hormone (HGH).

One name that just came out in ESPN’s expose is The Big Show, who wrestled in WCW from 1995-99, the WWF/WWE from 1999-2021 (with a few breaks along the way), and AEW from 2021 to the present.

“During an April 9, 2014, interview with authorities, [Biogenesis founder Tony] Bosch discussed treating Paul “The Big Show” Wight of WWE fame — a monster of a man at 7 feet tall and somewhere in the neighborhood of 400 pounds,” Mike Fish writes for ESPN. “At the time he saw the wrestler in 2009-10, Bosch operated out of a small room in the rear of a Coral Gables tanning salon with then partner Jorge ‘Ugi’ Velazquez. Bosch told authorities he first treated Wight's wife as a ‘body sculpting’ customer before he was introduced to The Big Show by Velazquez.”

Bosch even says he had Thanksgiving dinner at the Wights’ home one year where he, Velazquez, Alex Rodriguez’s trainer, Dodd Romero, and “numerous other pro wrestlers” got in a disagreement because the unnamed wrestlers wanted stronger substances, such as [the anabolic steroids] Winstrol and Deca-Durabolin,” which Bosch reportedly didn’t approve of.

Outside of naming The Big Show as part of the Biogenesis PEDs scandal the ESPN piece doesn’t specifically name any other WWE superstars or pro wrestlers.