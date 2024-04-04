The college sports landscape has changed quite a bit in recent years thanks to the introduction of name, image, and likeness deals, which allows college athletes to partner with brands so that they can profit off of their own name and image. While this is obviously very beneficial for the players, coaches across college sports aren't as happy with the introduction of the concept, which led to them getting called out by LeBron James.
James is certainly invested in the college sports landscape since his oldest son, Bronny James, is playing basketball for the USC Trojans. Throughout the nation, players are transferring more than ever, leading to college coaches lamenting the lack of player loyalty nowadays. That first caught the attention of ESPN's Mike Greenberg, who said coaches are also rarely loyal to their programs, and that players are simply following suit now.
View this post on Instagram
Greenberg makes a very good point, as college coaches are always looking for the best opportunity to advance their careers, even if it comes at the expense of the program they currently lead. Now, players are doing the same thing, and coaches are getting frustrated as a result. LeBron saw this clip of Greenberg, and reposted it on his Instagram story by agreeing with what he's saying, while calling out these college coaches in the process.
LeBron James has a message for college coaches complaining about player loyalty in the NIL era: "Facts!!!!!! Say it louder for the ones in the back who act like they couldn't [hear you]" 👀 pic.twitter.com/H6nAn1mDwU
— Kit Guinhawa (@BeatKit22) April 3, 2024
LeBron James' comments noteworthy amid Bronny James transfer rumors
James is obviously in favor of college players getting compensated fairly and being allowed to make the decisions that are best for their careers, but his comments are particularly notable given that Bronny could potentially be leaving USC to play college basketball elsewhere. Bronny didn't exactly have a great freshman season (4.8 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 2.1 APG, 36.6 FG%), and he could potentially look to go to another school in search of a bigger role on their team.
The initial plan seemed to be for Bronny to play one year in college before declaring for the 2024 NBA Draft, but he suffered cardiac arrest during a practice back in August that threw a loop in those plans. Bronny could still declare for the draft, but given his struggles with the Trojans, it may be in his best interest to get more seasoning at the college level before he finds his way to the league.
What Bronny intends on doing remains to be seen, but LeBron's stance on players moving from school to school seems to indicate that his son could be on the move. It certainly appears to be a decision that could be best for James' talented son, and his recent social media postings will only add fuel to the fire in regards to the rumors of Bronny's potential transfer.