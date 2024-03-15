The USC basketball program took on the No. 1 seeded Arizona Wildcats in the second round of the Pac-12 tournament. Of course, many fans wonder how future NBA Draft prospect Bronny James looked during the conference battle. James' performance was not eye-popping, but it left room for excitement.
Why Bronny James' subpar performance should excite basketball fans
James finished the USC-Arizona basketball matchup with three points, one rebound, and one steal in 22 minutes. It was a tough day for the Trojans freshman; however, he went up against one of the best teams in college basketball.
The Arizona Wildcats steamrolled USC in a 70-49 victory. Arizona did not allow an inch defensively and had a solid offensive performance. They held USC to 27.3% on three-pointers and nailed 36.8% of their deep-range shots. Moreover, Arizona forced 17 turnovers highlighted by 10 steals.
As a result, the Wildcats' defense made things harder for the entire USC team. Bronny James could not get things going, but his teammate's showing was arguably more shocking.
Boogie Ellis leads the Trojans with a team-high 16.9 points per game through 28 games. Yet, Arizona shut the talented guard down. Ellis finished the contest with just six points and four rebounds in 30 minutes.
Ellis' performance proves that everyone has an off night, especially against a top team in the country. Similarly, Bronny James had a steep uphill battle, but his battle is deeper than one night of play.
The 2023-24 season has not gone as planned for the former McDonald's All-American, but his adversity will only fuel good things for the future.
Bronny James is set for a monster leap after a jarring setback
James' life took a turn in July of 2023 when he suffered a cardiac arrest during a USC basketball practice. Such an event is truly frightening and would make anyone question their lifestyle afterward, even a relatively healthy athlete like James.
Nevertheless, James fully recovered and returned to playing basketball within months. His performance was understandably not at the same level as before his health scare.
James went from averaging 13.8 points and 1.8 steals as a high school senior to 4.9 points and 0.8 steals during his freshman season. Of course, there are many factors affecting his performance. Namely, he played fewer minutes and came off the bench for the Trojans.
Regardless of the reason for his decreased performance, James has brilliantly set himself up to come back stronger for the 2024-25 season and beyond.
He got the chance to feel things out during his freshman year. Now, he can use his experience to bolster his game and resolidify himself as one of the country's top players and a possible NBA Draft prospect.
Adversity has not stopped James from overcoming tough challenges. His performance in the Pac-12 tournament and the 23-24 season sets the stage for him to rise to greater heights.