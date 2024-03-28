Bronny James just finished up his first, and potentially only, season with the USC basketball team. As the son of LeBron James, there was a lot of pressure on Bronny, and all eyes in the basketball world were on him this season. There were very high expectations for Bronny and the Trojans this season, and those expectations were not met. USC did not make the NCAA Tournament, and Bronny didn't have the season that most people were expecting.
It was clear that there were times this season that were hard on LeBron James. Bronny James and USC basketball struggled a lot this season, and the amount of media attention on Bronny was unlike anything we've ever seen in the college game. LeBron recently talked about this past season, and he revealed that he had a lot of anxiety watching the games.
“The NBA is the best league in the world,” LeBron said, according to an article from CBS Sports. “That's why it's hard to watch my son play college basketball. … It is hard watching a 40 minute college basketball game. It's hard. I get more anxiety and I sweat more watching college basketball, especially my son now, than I've ever done in my life.”
LeBron never played college basketball as he went straight to the NBA, and it now seems like a good thing that he didn't. After watching USC and a lot of other teams play this season, he decided that the college level isn't his favorite thing to watch.
“I've never understood why a coach will throw the ball into the post with his big with no business with the ball in the post,” LeBron said. “The only time the ball should go into the post with the big is if he, automatically, as soon as he catches it, flattens the defense and he goes right back into a DHO uphill, roll – if he's not a pocket passer you can't throw it low, throw it to the rim – or it's his job is to just shrink the defense cause his role is so dynamic. I watch college games and I see guys throw the ball in the post to guys and they'll turn around and shoot a jump shot or a running left handed jump hook.”
Should Bronny James go to the NBA Draft?
When this USC basketball season started, most people assumed that Bronny James was going to play for one season for the Trojans and then head to the NBA to play with his dad. It's no secret that LeBron James wants to play with son before he retires, but after a disappointing season, it might be a good idea for Bronny to return to the Trojans for another season.
“It's up to him,” LeBron said during the NBA All-Star Game Weekend last month. “It's up to the kid. Obviously, we gonna go through the whole process. He's still in season now, has the Pac-12 tournament coming up. … We gonna weigh our options, and we gonna let the kid make the decision.”
This season, Bronny averaged 4.8 PPG, 2.1 APG and 2.8 RPG while averaging 19.4 minutes per game. It wasn't the season we expected, but he was just a true freshman, and the only reason his season got so much attention is because of who his dad is. Now, Bronny has a decision to make: Try for the NBA, or return to USC for another year.