Security met to discuss LeBron James-fan incident

One would assume that all the chatter surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday would revolve around their impressive victory versus the Oklahoma City Thunder the previous night. But unfortunately, a fan encounter involving LeBron James is commanding some attention. It is also forcing a swift response from the people hired to protect the team.

“Security personnel at Crypto Dot Com Arena had meetings this morning after this viral incident where a fan went and touched LeBron James in last night’s Lakers win over the Thunder,” Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints reported.



The individual in question approached the NBA icon during a break in the action and then proceeded to put his hand on the 39-year-old's arm. James shoved him away as security rushed over to remove the man from No. 23's vicinity before presumably escorting him out of the arena.

Although this person's intentions seemed harmless, no chances can be taken regarding an athlete's safety. There is a time to exchange pleasantries or make requests, and that is obviously not in the middle of a game. James and other players like Russell Westbrook have seen fans enter their personal space bubble in the past, so it will be interesting to see how the league reacts to this latest interaction.

The Crypto.com Arena might already be moving ahead with a plan to prevent incidents such as these from occurring in the future. All of this hoopla takes an iota of the spotlight away from a Lakers squad that stifled the Thunder in the second half on their way to a 112-105 win. They turned defense into offense and dominated the young team in fast break points (21-11).

LeBron James emphatically bounced back from a rough game against the Phoenix Suns last Thursday and had 25 points (12-of-20 shooting), seven rebounds and six assists. All eyes will continue to be on him, but security will do what they can to make sure that is the extent of the fan adulation.