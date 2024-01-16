L.A. Clippers guard Russell Westbrook is not happy with how some fans are talking to him. Video shows the guard jawing with a fan.

It seems Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook isn't afraid to jaw with members of the crowd at NBA games. New video shows Westbrook involved in a heated discussion with a Minnesota Timberwolves fan during a warmup on Sunday.

Russell Westbrook had the following interaction with this fan from Clippers-Timberwolves on Sunday night in Minnesota 😳 "Come here. What you say? I can't hear you… Better sit ya a*s down. I ain't the one. I'm not the one." (via nagashiajackson/TT)

pic.twitter.com/nJGCuDaO0N — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 16, 2024

“Better sit ya a*s down. I ain't the one. I'm not the one,” Westbrook said to the fan. It's not clear what the Timberwolves fan said to Westbrook to cause the heated reaction from the NBA All-Star.

It's not unusual to see NBA players and fans jawing at each other before, during or even after NBA games. It's becoming even more common for Westbrook. He has been involved in several heated discussions with fans this season, including an incident in November in Los Angeles following a Clippers' loss to the Denver Nuggets. Following that game, Westbrook said the fan had disrespected Westbrook's family.

“It's just unfortunate fans think they can get away with saying anything,” Westbrook said after that Nuggets game, per Fox Sports.

The Timberwolves defeated the Clippers on Sunday, 109-105. Westbrook ended up with a double-double, scoring 12 points and adding 13 assists for his club. Westbrook finished the game two rebounds shy of a triple-double. So it's possible that having a few words with fans actually helps inspire Westbrook to play better.

The veteran guard is averaging 11 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists a game this season. He played 29 minutes in the Timberwolves game, the most he's played in the last 10 games for the Clippers.

The Clippers next play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday at 10:00 Eastern. The Clippers enter the game with a 25-14 record. The Thunder are 27-12.