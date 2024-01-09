What is LeBron James plotting amid his partnership with Fanatics?

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are amid a mid-season slump. The Lakers are 3-11 since winning the In-Season Tournament; however, Darvin Ham and company plan to improve their record quickly. In the meantime, James is making big moves with Fanatics, given his intriguing Instagram post.

LeBron James shares intriguing off-the-court plans amid Lakers slump

James posted the caption “Greatness awaits,” along with a picture of him holding a Fanatics pamphlet, per his Instagram account. The document had words written on the back that were hard to decipher, but an X user made an interesting conclusion.

The user decoded the words “Lebron: first court” from the other side of James' document. Now, fans are intrigued and wonder what the words could mean. Some speculate the phrase is part of a script that James will participate in.

Regardless of the stars' existing plans with Fanatics, James must help the Lakers find a way to win amid their cold stretch. Rumors hold that head coach Darvin Ham is on the hot seat, but NBA reporter Marc Stein threw cold water on the notion.

Rob Pelinka and Jeannie Buss are impressed with Ham's leadership during the team's down moments. Thus, Los Angeles will not make a hasty decision to fire him.

The Lakers found a way to add a win to their record against a loaded Clippers team on Sunday night. LeBron James showed up in a timely fashion, scoring 25 points to go with eight rebounds and seven assists.

Age does not seem to stop James' production on or off the court. As LA continues its march into 2024, the superstar veteran wants to do everything he can to help his team have success.