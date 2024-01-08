The Toronto Raptors visit the Los Angeles Lakers as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Toronto Raptors are on the west coast to take on the Los Angeles Lakers Tuesday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Raptors-Lakers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Raptors are 15-21 this season, but they are 3-1 when newly acquired R.J Barrett and Immanuel Quickley play. For Toronto, Barrett is averaging 21.0 points while Quickley is at 17.3 points per game. They have both been great additions to the Raptors' lineup, and are a big reason for their 3-1 record in the past four games. Besides those two, Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes have been having a good season. They are both averaging over 20 points per game while Barnes leads the team in rebounding. Dennis Schroder leads the team in assists with 6.8 per game.

The Lakers are coming off a solid win against the Los Angeles Clippers, and they really needed it. Los Angeles has lost seven of their last 10 now, and they sit in 10th place in the Western Conference. A big part of that is their abysmal road record, but this game will be at home. Anthony Davis and LeBron James are both scoring 25.2 points per game while Davis leads the team in rebounding, and James leads the team in assists. Rui Hachimura has been out since New Years Eve, and is questionable for this game, as well.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Raptors-Lakers Odds

Toronto Raptors: +5 (-110)

Moneyline: +164

Los Angeles Lakers: -5 (-110)

Moneyline: -198

Over: 230.5 (-110)

Under: 230.5 (-110)

How to Watch Raptors vs. Lakers

Time: 10:30 PM ET/7:30 PM PT

TV: TSN Direct, Spectrum SportsNet

Why The Raptors Could Cover The Spread

Toronto has been good with Barrett and Quickley. When those two players play, the Raptors are averaging 125.8 points per game. That is 10 points above their season average, and the impact of those two players is clear. If Barrett and Quickley can continue to play well for the Raptors to go along with Barnes and Siakam, the Raptors will cover the spread.

Toronto should be able to play well on the defensive end of the court in this game. The Raptors are league average when it comes to defensive, but the Lakers do not score a lot. Besides Davis and James, the Lakers struggle to score. If the Raptors can find a way to limit those two players, they can win this game on the road.

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread

The Lakers need James and Davis to play well in this game. The Raptors are scoring a lot in the last four games, so the Lakers need to match it. It is very possible for the Lakers to score 120+ points in this game as the Raptors have given up some points in their last four games, as well. When the Lakers score 120+ points this season, they have a record of 10-2. If the Lakers can get to that mark in this game, they should be able to win this game outright.

Final Raptors-Lakers Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a good game. When it comes to the winner, I could see it going either way. However, I like the way the Raptors have played lately, so I am going to take Toronto to cover this spread.

Final Raptors-Lakers Prediction & Pick: +5 (-110), Over 230.5 (-110)