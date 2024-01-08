Can Darvin Ham rally the troops and help the Lakers go on a winning streak?

The Los Angeles Lakers are working to stay afloat amid their mid-season slump. LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been key for the Lakers' attack, but their coach is under fire. Darvin Ham is rumored to be in the hot seat. However, LA will be cautious before deciding to let him go.

The Lakers are not ready to part ways with head coach Darvin Ham yet

There is reassurance of the Lakers' cautious stance with Ham:

“The current signals in circulation suggest that things would have to worsen significantly for the 18-19 Lakers to truly put Darvin Ham's job under immediate threat,” per Marc Stein.

League sources say Ham is receiving strong support from owner Jeanie Buss and vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka. Ham's stout leadership during the Lakers' 2022-23 season slump earned the Los Angeles executives' trust.

The Lakers spent an extended amount of the 22-23 season under the .500 mark, but Ham continued to vouch for the organization and helped the team make a turnaround. Los Angeles went 9-2 in the final stretch of the season to make the playoffs and eventually made the Western Conference Finals.

Therefore, LA is making a fitting decision to be slow to let Ham go. Still, the Lakers have been 3-11 since their In-Season Tournament win, and the pressure is mounting. Something has to give for the team to make a run.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis are having All-Star caliber seasons, but LA needs the whole of the team to get past their slump. Surely, Darvin Ham will coach the Lakers to another hot streak, as they attempt to get back into the playoff conversation.