Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is loving the improvement he’s seeing in his second son, Bryce James.

On Friday, LeBron shared a video of Bryce showing off his bounce. The 15-year-old is certainly looking more comfortable with his hops, taking off with ease before throwing the ball down in a recent practice. Young Bryce definitely got his father’s genes with the athleticism he’s showing.

James showed the clip on his Instagram Stories and captioned it with a “Loading” effect, as if saying that his second son is on his way to greatness. And who can blame him? Bryce is definitely developing really fast and could become one of the top high school prospects as he continues to grow.

It is not the first time LeBron James heaped praise on Bryce James’ hops. Early in January, the Lakers star saw a video of his kid catch a lob for the alley-oop dunk, and he made sure everyone sees it as well.

It is certainly nice to see James continue to support his children, though. Bronny and Bryce have certainly grown into incredible players, and while it’s thanks in large part to their hard work, the presence of LeBron has certainly been huge for them.

There is still plenty of room to grow for Bryce, but if he stays on the path he’s taking, it’s not hard to see him making it to the NBA as well.