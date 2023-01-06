By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Move over, Bronny. There’s a new heir to LeBron James‘ throne and his name is Bryce.

Well, I might be getting a bit ahead of myself here. However, it’s hard not to get pumped after seeing the Los Angeles Lakers superstar’s latest video of his younger son, Bryce, getting up to finish a truly eye-popping alley-oop play. LeBron took to Instagram to flex Bryce’s insane hops:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 👑 (@kingjames)

You can clearly see LeBron James’ excitement in his caption. Even the four-time NBA champ himself was surprised to see Bryce jump that high to catch and finish that two-handed alley-oop flush.

As far as I know, it’s still Bronny James who owns the title of LeBron’s heir apparent. The 18-year-old has been making waves for Sierra Canyon High School as he looks to establish himself as one of the top prospects of his draft class. The fact that he’s the son of one of the greatest ever certainly helps his case. LeBron declaring his intention to play for any NBA team that drafts Bronny obviously works in the young man’s favor, too.

For his part, however, Bryce James has also been making noise himself. Bryce is two and a half years younger than Bronny, but it is clear that he too has basketball aspirations. It wouldn’t at all be surprising if the 15-year-old ends up in the NBA as well.

What you can say for sure is that the basketball gene runs strong in the James family.