LeBron James’ missed potential game-winner over Damian Lillard

The Los Angeles Lakers entered Sunday’s contest against the Portland Trailblazers looking for their first win of the young season. Los Angeles put together a strong third quarter, outscoring the Blazers 35-23 to take a five point lead into the final quarter. In what turned out to be a crazy finish, LeBron James had a chance to be the hero.

James jammed it home with 7.7 seconds remaining, tying the score at 104. Jerami Grant answered on the other end, hitting a layup with three seconds left. James tried doing it again, but this time came up short.

LeBron James missed on what was supposed to be the game-tying shot for them to avoid the 0-3 standing 👀pic.twitter.com/PoVI1DJRKu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 23, 2022

The Lakers inbounded the ball to James on the wing. He faked one way and attempted a turn-around fadeaway jumper from about 18 feet. The ball clanked off the front of the rim, as the Lakers fell to 0-3.

There was a lot more optimism surrounding the Lakers this year. James and Anthony Davis were both healthy. Los Angeles brought in veteran guard Patrick Beverley. But so far, things have not gone well.

The Lakers dropped their season opener, getting crushed by the NBA Champion Golden State Warriors. They then lost to in-city rival Los Angeles Clippers. But this one truly stings. The Lakers held a seven point lead with under two minutes left after a James layup.

The Blazers outscored the Lakers 9-2 in the final 1:56 of the game. LeBron James finished with a team-high 31 points, to go with eight rebounds, eight assists, two steals and two blocks. Davis also had a great game, dropping 22 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks. However, it is becoming clearer and clearer that this two-man show isn’t enough.