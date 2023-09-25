The rap community has come together to send their support and prayers to Krayzie Bones. The Bone Thugs-n-Harmony rapper was admitted to the hospital. His life rests in the hands of doctors as he is now in critical condition. Moreover, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was one of the many stars to send their thoughts to him. He even tweeted his support to the rap sensation.

“to Krayzie man!!!!,” LeBron James wrote on his feed with a praying emoji.

The Lakers star has been a lifelong fan of rap. It comes as no one's surprise that he wants one of his idols to live more and share his music with the world.

Krayzie Bones was coughing with a lot of blood coming with it. After a CAT examination, it was found that he had a leaking artery in one of his lungs. Also, this may be because of his sarcoidosis. It is a disease that wraps his organs in granuloma and inflames them.

Currently, the Bones Thugs-n-Harmony star has been sedated. Furthermore, his condition is not looking good as he cannot breathe without any assistance. The odds may be stacked against him. But, the support of his fans and the love of his family surely goes a long way, the Lakers star's thoughts included.

Overall, fighting for one's life is not easy. But, it becomes more bearable knowing that there are people, whose lives one has changed because of music, supporting you through the battle. Prayers and thoughts will always be with Krayzie as he tries to recover from all of this.