The Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James didn't hold back when Usher officially became the lead performer of Super Bowl LVIII's halftime show.

LeBron James had a simple reaction to the news on Sunday. He posted a photo of Usher with the caption “AYYYYYYEEEEEE Let's go!” with fire emojis on his Instagram stories (via ESPN and SportsCenter). Usher will perform at Allegiant Stadium – the home of the Las Vegas Raiders – on February 11, 2024.

News of Usher becoming Super Bowl LVIII's halftime performer broke out in a social media post video featuring Kim Kardashian this past weekend. He said it was “an honor” to earn that distinction.

“It's an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my list. I can't wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they've seen from me before. Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I'll see you real soon,” Usher said.

Rapper and Roc Nation founder Jay-Z sang Usher's praises amid the latter's selection for the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show.

“Beyond his flawless singing and exceptional choreography, Usher bares his soul. His remarkable journey has propelled him to one of the grandest stages in the world. I can't wait to see the magic,” Jay-Z said.

Usher will exceed expectations as performer of the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show. He is an eight-time Grammy Award winner after all. Taylor Swift turned down an offer for the same show last month. Her loss is Usher's gain.

Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, NV promises to be an epic game surrounded by glitz and glamor. Will the Kansas City Chiefs successfully defend their title? Regardless of who wins, you can be sure Usher will bring the house down and LeBron James will chime in with another epic reaction once again.