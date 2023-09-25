Less than a week after they lost a major offensive weapon for the rest of the 2023 season due to injury, the Cleveland Browns picked themselves up and scored a dominant victory over the Tennessee Titans at home on Sunday. Los Angeles Lakers forward and Cleveland Cavaliers legend LeBron James was not able to contain his excitement for the Browns, as he posted a hyped message on X (formerly Twitter) as a reaction to the 27-3 win of Deshaun Watson and company over the Titans.

“#Browns‼️‼️‼️‼️” James posted on X after witnessing Cleveland get its second victory through three weeks in the campaign.

Perhaps the most impressive part of the Browns' win was the manner in which they ripped apart Tennessee's offense. Myles Garrett and Cleveland's defense was unforgiving of the Titans. So good was the Browns' stop unit that the usually effective Derrick Henry managed to cough up just 20 rushing yards on 11 carries. Garrett had 3.5 of his team's total of five sacks. The Titans only recorded 94 total yards from scrimmage.

Even without running back Nick Chubb, the Browns' offense feasted on the field, with Watson leading the way.

LeBron knows what the suffering is like for Browns fans, and the success the team is having so far in 2023 definitely inspires hope among Cleveland supporters.

With momentum by their side, the Browns look to score their third win of the year when they welcome Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in a divisional rivalry game in Week 4 before a bye in Week 5.