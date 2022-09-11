As usual, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was tuned in as the Cleveland Browns opened the 2022 NFL season against the Carolina Panthers. Even better for him, his hometown team won against their former QB in Baker Mayfield.

Naturally LeBron couldn’t hold back his excitement after the thrilling victory, taking to Twitter to share how hyped he is for Cleveland.

The Browns definitely exceeded expectations on Sunday afternoon, especially since many people expected them to struggle amid the absence of the QB they replaced Baker Mayfield with. The controversial Deshaun Watson has been suspended 11 games for sexual abuse allegations, and so his backup Jacoby Brissett had to take over for the time being.

Sure enough, LeBron James and the rest of the Browns fan base got quite the scare when Mayfield rallied the Panthers to a 24-23 lead with two second-half touchdowns–one on the air and the other on the ground–but a 60-yard field goal by Cleveland rookie kicker Cade York made sure to give Cleveland the 26-24 lead when they needed it most.

It was not the best win for sure, but in a situation when they are far from being 100 percent, the Browns made the most of everything they have. A win is still a win, and Cleveland are exactly where they want to be after their opener.

It remains to be seen if the Browns can keep it going amid an uncertain season, but one thing is for sure: the Lakers star will be watching and cheering for the home team.