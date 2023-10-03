It's shaping up to be a huge year for LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Still motivated by their Western Conference Finals defeat at the hands of the Denver Nuggets, James is still looking to win his fifth championship in his 21st season in the NBA. And beyond the usual suspects, such as Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves, one player on the Lakers roster who could swing the team's championship chances is Rui Hachimura, acquired by the team back in January.

Hachimura is a 6'8 wing who gives the Lakers defensive versatility. He even defended Nikola Jokic in spurts, owing to his sturdy defensive presence in the post, as well as his switchability in the two-man game. But better things may be yet to come for the Japanese international, especially when the King is taking the 25-year old forward under his wing.

According to ClutchPoints Lakers beat reporter Michael Corvo, LeBron James has worked out with Rui Hachimura “pretty much all summer”, calling Hachimura his “understudy” and the “Daniel-san” to his “Mr. Miyagi”.

That should excite Lakers fans considerably, especially those who are familiar with the original Karate Kid tetralogy. As one would recall, Mr. Miyagi took it upon himself to mentor a bullied kid named Daniel LaRusso, teaching him the art of karate to defend himself, allowing him to stand on his own two feet and get a happy ending of his own.

Of course, Rui Hachimura is not a bullied kid, and as he's shown in his brief professional career, he's mighty capable of handling his business, especially when it comes to scoring. But Hachimura, fresh off signing a new deal with the Lakers, will be counted upon by the team to play an instrumental role — and what better way for him to rise to the occasion than to learn from LeBron James, someone who's been there and done everything there is to do in one's NBA career.

And who knows, maybe Hachimura helps the Lakers achieve the pinnacle of team success, helping them win their 18th championship to become the franchise with the most titles in the NBA's long history.