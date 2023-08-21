Los Angeles Lakers fans will be stoked to see LeBron James and Rui Hachimura working out together ahead of a big 2023 campaign. If Rui Hachimura can perform like he did during the 2023 NBA Playoffs for the Lakers next season, LeBron James and all of Los Angeles will be thrilled.

Rui Hachimura getting shots up in the Lakers practice gym with LeBron watching closely 👀 (via @Lakers)pic.twitter.com/s6Zo7Nthko — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 21, 2023

LeBron James can be seen at the end of the clip watching Rui Hachimura go around the perimeter on one of the courts at the Lakers facilities. Hachimura is running around the key shooting three-pointers, a skill that he showed off in major ways during the Lakers postseason.

Earlier this NBA offseason the Lakers resigned Hachimura to a long-term contract. Lakers fans were pumped that they were able to retain Hachimura alongside Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell, bringing back many of the assets that helped Los Angeles make the Western Conference Finals last season.

James in particular will be really happy about getting to play with Hachimura again next season given how well Hachimura fits next to James' game. James is a facilitator at heart, and Hachimura showed last year that he can be a spot-up shooter and he plays really well off of the ball. He and Reaves were massive signings by the Lakers during NBA free agency in order to ensure that they will be competitive again next year.

Stay tuned into the NBA news cycle as training camp and the regular season approaches. The Lakers will be trotting out a lot of familiar faces next season, including Rui Hachimura right alongside LeBron James.