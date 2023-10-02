It looks like Anthony Davis has some extra motivation coming into the new season. Not that he needs more after the disappointing end to the Los Angeles Lakers' 2022-23 campaign, but it surely helps to see AD with that added fire.

Lakers fans will have to thank the Denver Nuggets for that, though. As every LA faithful would know, the reigning NBA champs had a lot to say after they defeated the Purple and Gold in the Western Conference Finals. Who could forget about Michael Malone trolling LeBron James and co. incessantly, including that moment when he rubbed it to the face of LA that they swept them?

“This is a collector's item. I look pretty happy there. What happened that night? Do you remember? Something about a broom and a sweep. I don't know,” Malone said when shown a Polaroid photo taken from their Western Conference Finals win, clearly taking a shot at the Lakers.

Malone didn't stop there, of course. After they won the NBA Finals, the Nuggets head coach mocked LeBron by saying that he's also thinking about retirement, a reference to James' recent revelation after their playoffs exit that he's considering calling it a career.

Unsurprisingly, Anthony Davis isn't happy with all the trash talk that they received, so much so that he had conversations with LeBron James about it, with whom he expressed his motivation to get back at the Nuggets.

“It was just a lot of like the talking. … We get it, y'all won, but me and LeBron had some conversations like, ‘We can't wait,'” Davis shared.

Lakers fans will definitely love that mentality from Anthony Davis. After making it all the way to the conference finals, that extra boost might just be all he needs to take LA back to the promised land.

Of course it won't be easy and AD will have to stay healthy throughout the season, but as we all know, a motivated Davis is a different beast.

Hopefully, he can walk the talk as well and take his revenge from the Nuggets while leading the team to the Larry O'Brien once again.