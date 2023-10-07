Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, officially turned 19 on Friday ahead of his freshman year at USC. By no surprise, The King sent his firstborn a special message on Instagram.

You love to see it. Bronny was of course involved in a scary situation in the summer as he went into cardiac arrest during a practice with the Trojans. But, the youngster does appear to be recovering nicely and could very well play this season. LeBron offered a positive update on his son during Media Day this week:

“He has began his rehab process to get back on the floor this season with his teammates at USC. It was a successful surgery that he had. He’s on the up and up.”

LeBron James also said he's dedicating the 2023-24 NBA season to his kid after all that he went through. Perhaps that could result in a title for the Lakers, who made an impressive run to the Western Conference Finals in 2022-23 before Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets stopped them right in their tracks.

Despite the health issues, Bronny is still expected to be taken in the 2024 NBA Draft, but that will obviously depend on how much he plays in the upcoming college campaign. Most draft boards have him being selected late in the first round.

LeBron has been vocal about his desire to play with Bronny in the Association before he retires and will do whatever it takes to do so. That means changing teams if need be.

Seeing a father and son take the court together would surely be special.